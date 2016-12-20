Suspended sentence for man caught with stolen toys

A man who was caught driving a van full of stolen goods has avoided jail.

John Joyce (29) was charged with receiving stolen goods,which occurred at Sprucefield on October 19.

Lisburn Magistrates Court heard that Joyce, of Gortmore Drive, Finglas, Dublin, was stopped while driving a van which contained over £400 of toys. The court heard that the items were from Argos, Sprucefield.

At a previous hearing, District Judge Rosie Watters asked: “How do you steal from Argos?”

An Investigating Police officer said the items were on display in the shop and they had received a report that these items had been stolen.

Court heard how the defendant was arrested a short time later after police stopped a white Transit van on the M1, searched the vehicle and found the goods inside.

The officer said: “The toys were then identified by staff at Argos and are fit for re-sale.”

At Lisburn Magistrates’ Court the case was set to be adjourned after a member of the prosecution said they had still not received CCTV footage. However Mr Joyce urged the prosecution to get the CCTV as he said he had to travel up to Lisburn from Dublin and it was costing him money. After the CCTV was produced he pleaded guilty to an offence of receiving stolen goods.

District Judge Rosie Watters sentenced the defendant to six months in prison, which was suspended for three years.

Joyce was also fined £500 for the offences.