Supermarket’s grand gesture to day centre

Age NI’s Anna House Day Centre in Dunmurry got a welcome boost from retail firm Lidl Ireland this week - a generous £1,000 donation.

As part of the Lidl Community Works programme, the supermarket chain is choosing a ‘Charity of the Week’ every week for a year. And each good cause will receive a donation of £1,000.

Local charities and community organisations across Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland will benefit from the initiative, which will run alongside existing support programmes already in place at each of Lidl’s four regional sales offices.

“Worthy causes are selected by store teams in recognition of their excellent work in the local community,” a Lidl spokesperson explained. “The Lidl store teams are best placed to choose these groups as they see first-hand, the positive impact that is made in the areas in which they operate.”

Local store manager Barry McConville commented: “Myself and my team in Lisburn are proud to have selected Age NI as our Charity of the Week.

“Supporting and investing in local communities is something that Lidl are committed to and we are delighted to be able to make this contribution.”

Age NI offers help and advice to older people across Northern Ireland through sub regional networks and a variety of care services and one-to-one support.

Anna House, one of the charity’s day care centres, is a lifeline to those who use the service.

The Dunmurry facility offers an invaluable, fun setting where older people can leave their troubles at the door and enjoy each other’s company over a hot meal.