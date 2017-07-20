Stress control sessions in Lisburn

‘Stress Control’ is a six session class provided free of charge by the South Eastern Health & Social Care Trust and delivered by experienced qualified cognitive-behavioural psychotherapists.

Sessions previously held have proved to be extremely successful.

The sessions will start at the Laganview Enterprise Centre on Tuesday August 15 from 5.45pm - 7.00pm.

The sessions run over a six week period and are for people who want to learn some great ways to control common problems such as anxiety, depression, panic, poor sleep, burnout, loss of confidence or low self-esteem.