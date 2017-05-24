Streetvelodrome tour is coming to Lisburn in June

A stage of the UK StreetVelodrome: Tour of Northern Ireland is set to take place at Lagan Valley LeisurePlex next month.

StreetVelodrome brings all the excitement and drama of Olympic style track pursuit racing right into the heart of the community with its innovative pop-up velodrome, complete with steep banked corners.

This initiative, organised by the Council and the Public Health Agency (PHA), has been designed to bring a healthier lifestyle to residents by encouraging cycling on this innovative pop-up Velodrome track

The two day event on June 7 and 8 and is 100% free, each day there will be three sessions to allow various groups to cycle with a difference: schools from 9.00am – 3.00pm; residents and community groups from 3.00pm – 6.00pm and a corporate challenge from 6.00pm – 9.00pm. Bikes, helmets and professional coaching are always provided. There is no age limit. You don’t need any expensive equipment, it’s all free.

Councillor Tim Morrow, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee, said: “This is a unique opportunity for residents to try something fun and new while exercising.

“There will also be a number of health & fitness providers from across the Council area on hand to offer advice and support for those looking to increase their current fitness.” For more information or to book your place please contact Kevin Madden on kevin.madden@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk.

Councillor Uel Mackin, Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, added: “The Council is always looking for new ways to engage local businesses and StreetVelodrome offers a unique opportunity to team build and network. There will be a corporate challenge taking place each day from 6.00pm – 9.00pm and during this local businesses will compete to have the fastest overall time.

“I expect the competitive spirit seen in the recent Business Games Challenge will return and ensure the StreetVelodrome is a heart-pounding theatre of cycling action.”

Last year’s Olympics saw millions of us tune in to the excitement and competition of the cycling velodrome and now Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council is offering residents the chance to try this exciting and growing sport.

This event has received funding from the ‘Invest in Health, Profit in Business’ initiative between the Council and the PHA. It aims to work with employers in the Council area to encourage their staff to take positive steps to improving their own health and wellbeing, helping to support a more positive work-life balance.

Barbara Porter, Health and Social Wellbeing Improvement senior officer from the Public Health Agency’s Belfast and South Eastern Team said: “The local businesses enjoyed our Business Games so much that it was great to be able to offer something else for them to enjoy. This is ideal for businesses of all sizes but especially our small and medium business that do not always have the resources to get out together and have a bit of fun. Let us find the new Laura Trott or Jason Kenny here in Lisburn.”