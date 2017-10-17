Search

Storm damage to electricity network causing customer chaos

Screen grab from NIE networks
More than 400 incidences of storm damage to the network are currently disrupting supplies to around 3700 customers, according to NIE electricity.

A series of Tweets from @NIE Networks reveal the companies progress in reconnecting homes to the network.

At 6am they posted: "Morning, we've restored power to 48,000 customers. There are around 4000 customers still without power this morning. #Ophelia".

Then later at 7am: "The worst affected areas include #Down, #Armagh & #Antrim."

NIE have advised any customer without power - who has not yet reported it - to contact them on 03457 643643 or report it online here