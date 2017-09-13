Stoneyford Fayre a success despite rain

Members of the the Stoneyford Community and Youth Association have been praised for delivering a successful village fete.

Councillor Redpath said: “Despite appalling weather, the Stoneyford Community and Youth Association delivered a well organised and well supported village fete. Villagers were treated to a BBQ, an exotic petting zoo and other attractions. ​ I would like to thank all the volunteers behind this event who gave so generously of their time to ensure that the event was a success.

“This event was supported by Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council through our community festival fund. We are proud to be able to partner with local community groups to deliver this funding which provides a range of free family friendly activities for local communities.”​

The Chairman of the Stoneyford Community and Youth Association Gerry Magennis said: “I would like to thank all the volunteers who gave their time to make this event a success.

“I’m delighted that despite the weather large numbers of local residents took the opportunity to attend. Events like this bring our community closer together and give us an opportunity to get to know our neighbours. I’m delighted that is was a truly cross community event. Id like to thank Lisburn and Castlereagh Council for their funding support.”