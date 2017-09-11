Stones thrown at cars in Glenavy

Investigations are continuing after a group of youths threw stones at vehicles in Glenavy at the weekend.

Police received a report that a group of young people had thrown stones at a car on Belfast Road in Glenavy around 9.30pm on Saturday, September 9.

No damage was reported to have been caused to the car and police enquires into the incident are continuing.

Local Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath said: “I was informed by members of the local community group that a group of youths were pelting cars with stones near the A26 Bridge.

“This is obviously disgraceful behaviour which endangered motorists, passers-by and the youths themselves. Had one of the motorists lost control of their vehicle after having their car attacked the consequences could have been life threatening.

“As a member of the Lisburn and Castlereagh Police and Community Safety Partnership I am aware of the work ongoing with local community and youth organisations to provide constructive activities for young people in the area.

“This sort of work is vital but it is also vital that we make it crystal clear that wanton violence and criminal damage are totally unacceptable and will be dealt with seriously.”