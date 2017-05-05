Stakeholders trying to drive Lisburn forward

Working to drive the performance of Lisburn City Centre was on the agenda at the second Stakeholders meeting of 2017.

Traders, partner organisations, statutory agencies and Elected Members of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council met this week at the Irish Linen Centre and Lisburn Museum.

Attendees discussed the latest events including the upcoming Mayor’s Parade, an update on research currently being carried out in the city centre and details of other projects being progressed as part of the City Centre Masterplan.

Chairman of the Council’s Development Committee, Councillor Uel Mackin thanked Denise Cowen of Digital Den who spoke at the meeting. He said: ‘Denise’s presentation was very insightful and demonstrated how organisations can use social media tools such as Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest and Instagram more effectively.’

Councillor Mackin added: “We are delighted to see the numbers of stakeholders represented at these events and are encouraged by the strong network of partnerships that is developing. We are all keen to drive forward the success of the City Centre and know that everyone has their part to play in that.

“This approach to how all of the stakeholders work together more effectively will continue throughout 2017, and through future stakeholder meetings the sharing of information and experiences will be achieved.”

The Council’s Chief Executive, Dr Theresa Donaldson closed the meeting, he said: “The purpose of these meetings was initially to engage directly with city centre businesses, churches, colleges and other public sector bodies and develop our focus collectively into a partnership approach.

“We encourage stakeholders to continue with this more proactive attitude that we have seen through these meetings. It is also an excellent opportunity for everyone to take full advantage of the benefits of networking and collaborating for the benefit of our city centre.”

The Council would invite any organisation, community group or company located in Lisburn City Centre, to ensure they register for the next stakeholder meetings due to take place on 29th June and 21st September by calling the City Centre Management team on 028 9244 7543.’