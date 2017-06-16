Staff at the Lisburn branch of the Progressive raise money for charity

Staff at the Progressive Building Society in Lisburn have been busy raising money for charity this year,

Progressive Building Society, Northern Ireland’s largest locally-owned financial institution is supporting over 50 charities throughout 2017, with fundraising and donations, pledging to donate a total of £85,000 to good causes.

The Lisburn based staff have been joining in the fundraising effort and have raised money for two worthy charities - Friends of the Cancer Centre, and Leukaemia & Lymphoma.

Recently they presented a cheque for £2000 to Leukaemia & Lymphoma, and £3000 to Friends of the Cancer Centre,