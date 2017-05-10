Staff at local business robbed at knifepoint

Detectives are appealing for information following the report of an armed robbery at commercial premises in the Kingsway area of Dunmurry this morning, Wednesday, 10 May.

At approximately 7.20am police received a report that a male, aged approximately 25-30 years old and 5’9” tall entered the premises and threatened a male member of staff with a knife.

He fled the scene with a sum of money. The male is described as wearing a green and blue hooded coat, grey trousers and black coloured footwear. He was carrying a white plastic bag at the time.

Detective Sergeant Mason would ask anyone who may have noticed any suspicious activity in the area or who may have information which could assist enquiries, to contact Detectives at Reactive and Organised Crime at Musgrave on the non-emergency number 101, quoting reference 161 10/05/17.

Alternatively, if someone would prefer to provide information without giving their details they can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers and speak to them anonymously on 0800 555 111.