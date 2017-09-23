Speckled Hen named Pub of the Year

Derriaghy pub/restaurant The Speckled Hen picked up a prestigious award at this year’s Ulster Tatler Awards.

The Speckled Hen was named Public House of the Year at the annual awards ceremony, which honours local personalities, celebrities and businesses throughout Northern Ireland.

Other big winners on the night included stars of sport and screen as Belfast–born playwright Marie Jones picked up the Lifetime Achievement Award and current Irish and Ulster rugby captain Rory Best was awarded Sportsperson of the Year.

The Speckled Hen, formerly the Travellers Rest, was earmarked for closure in 2014. However, it has been transformed by its new owners, and the Ulster Tatler Award was the pub/dining room’s third award in as many years.

Ulster Tatler editor Chris Sherry said: “Every year the award shortlists are packed with deserving individuals and businesses throughout Northern Ireland, highlighting the sheer breadth of talent across the country. The judges faced difficult choices in every category, so congratulations to each and every winner.”