Somme commemoration at Knockagh Monument

The fallen of the Battle of the Somme will be remembered at the annual commemoration at the County Antrim War Memorial this Sunday (June 25).

As well as representation from the Army, Navy and Air Force, young people will add poignancy by laying wreaths at Knockagh Monument.

During a solemn act of remembrance, the salute will be taken by the Lord-Lieutenant for Co Antrim Joan Christie OBE, the Queen’s official representative,

It is one of a series of commemorations to recall the thousands of soldiers from the 36th (Ulster) Division and 16th (Irish) Division who died fighting between July 1 and November 13, 1916 in the World War One battle.

In a ceremony revived by Whiteabbey Royal British Legion over a decade ago, wreaths will be laid and the traditional two-minute silence observed.

The event is now organised by Mid and East Antrim Borough Council in conjunction with a cross-county committee formed to maintain and continue the commemorative use of the monument.

MEA Mayor, Councillor Paul Reid said council is proud to play a part in organising this ceremony and welcomes the ever-growing attendance.

He added: “As surviving soldiers from WWII get older, it’s encouraging to see the younger generation involved in remembering our fallen. It’s important that the spirit of selflessness that the soldiers of the Somme epitomised is seen and recognised for generations to come.”