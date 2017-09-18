Smart move by Camlin Technologies

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) has created a specialist training partnership with Lisburn based Camlin Technologies to up-skill and professionalise their workforce and they expect to see great results.

The two-year collaboration between SERC and Camlin Technologies will equip their engineers with the latest skills base to help increase efficiency by practicing lean operations and will support career progression with the Company.

Last month, seven employees from the Company celebrated two years of perseverance by graduating from their HNC general engineering course at SERCs graduation ceremony where Camlin Technologies was presented with the Commitment to Training award. The graduates have since progressed to the HND qualification at the College.

SERC Deputy Head of School for Computing and Engineering Richard Morrison said “With the emergence and adoption of more sophisticated technology, engineers must keep abreast of the latest technologies so that they can remain relevant in their jobs and advance in their careers. As well as completing higher level qualifications, Camlin Technologies also employ four electrical engineering apprentices from SERC, mentor students on the Career Ready programme and are upskilling nine engineers in a level 3 diploma in electrical and electronic engineering. SERC offer a comprehensive range of training programmes to suit the needs of local employers. For full details, call our Business Services team on 02892 626778 or visit our website at www.spiceni.com