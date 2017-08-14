Sir Knights heading to Lisburn for ‘Last Saturday’ parade

Hundreds of members of the Royal Black Institution will be heading for Lisburn on August 26 for the annual ‘Last Saturday’ demonstration.

The City of Belfast Grand Black Chapter parade will see a total of 54 preceptories, representing seven districts, step out in Lagan Valley, accompanied by 33 bands.

The main parade will move off at 12 noon from Wallace Park and the procession route will be Seymour Street, Castle Street, Market Street North, Market Street South, Market Street, Smithfield Street, Market Place, Bow Street, Antrim Street, Antrim Road and North Circular Road, returning to Wallace Park for a religious service.

The principal speaker will be City Grand Master, William Elliott, with the service of worship conducted by Alan McIntosh, City Grand Chaplain.

City Grand Registrar, Christopher Cunningham, will chair the proceedings.

It is tradition for members of the Institution in Belfast to parade in various provincial towns and cities, with Lisburn the host venue for this year’s demonstration.

Upwards of 17,000 members of the Royal Black Institution will be on parade at six locations across Northern Ireland - Lisburn, Comber, Antrim, Castledawson, Omagh and Aughnacloy.

Sovereign Grand Master Millar Farr said the Institution is once again looking forward to the much-anticipated day in the parading calendar.

“The ‘Last Saturday’ traditionally brings the curtain down on the Loyal Order parading season and we are expecting yet another magnificent finale. The various demonstrations will offer a wonderful spectacle of culture and pageantry, attended and enjoyed by large crowds at six different venues across the Province.

“It has been a memorable and significant year for the Institution, perhaps most notable for our Christian ethos and our charitable outreach. We were delighted to present over £100,000 to Macmillan Cancer Support, with the substantive funds going towards a local aftercare scheme for prostate cancer patients. The Institution has also played a leading role in the ongoing commemorations in 2017 to mark the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.”

Mr Farr added: “I trust and pray the respective ‘Last Saturday’ demonstrations will be wonderful and memorable occasions for all involved. I wish all Sir Knights, preceptories and districts – and our supporters – a fantastic day as we come together in Christian fellowship to celebrate our cultural heritage.”