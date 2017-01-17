Shaping the future: Have your say on draft community plan

The council is encouraging local people to have their say on its draft blueprint for improving the lives of everyone in the Lisburn and Castlereagh area.

Officially launched this week, the Draft Community Plan 2017 - 2032 was produced following a series of community conversations with local residents, business owners, community groups and key partners from local authorities and government agencies.

The 40-page document, drawn up by the Strategic Community Planning Partnership, outlines actions aimed at improving the lives of everyone who lives and works in the local area. It focuses on a number of key areas, including health, housing, education, community and the economy.

Speaking at the launch of the plan, Chairman of the Strategic Community Planning Partnership, Alderman William Leathem, said: “The focus of the plan is on you. Improving your life through better health, work, education, childhood and old age. An eight-week consultation process will now begin and we are hoping to see as many people as possible expressing their views. There are many ways you can provide your feedback before the consultation ends at 5pm on March 13, so use your voice and contribute to your community’s future.”

Council Chief Executive, Dr Theresa Donaldson, added: “Members of the Lisburn & Castlereagh community now have a unique opportunity to shape the future of their area. We look forward to hearing from the community.”

The draft community plan can be viewed online at www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/resident/community-planning

Feedback can be submitted in writing to the Council’s Community Planning Manager at Lagan Valley Island, by emailing or completing the online survey on the council’s website.

A series of local community engagement sessions will also take place to allow people to view the draft plan and submit feedback.

The final Community Plan will be published in April 2017 followed by a detailed action plan for the first two years of the plan, 2017 to 2019.

For further information call Catharine McWhirter on 028 9244 7513 or email catharine.mcwhirter@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk

Dates and venues for community engagement sessions:

• February 2, 2pm - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm, Chestnut Suite, Lagan Valley Island

• February 7, 2pm - 4pm and 7pm - 9pm, Function Suite, Bradford Court, Upper Galwally, Castlereagh

• February 9, 7pm - 9pm, Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff

• February 15, 7pm - 9pm, Enler Community Centre, Dundonald

• February 22, 7pm - 9pm, Maghaberry Community Centre

• March 1, 7pm - 9pm, Hillsborough Village Centre