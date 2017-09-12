SERC graduate secures job at Fabrite Engineering

South Eastern Regional College (SERC) graduate TJ Morris from Dromore has secured employment with Fabrite Engineering Ltd in Lisburn, following a successful placement.

TJ gained a unique insight into construction management at Fabrite Engineering thanks to the placement opportunity, part of his HND course studied at the College.

Following a rigorous selection by Fabrite Engineering, TJ received the opportunity to experience first-hand the role and responsibilities of a quantity surveyor and get a better idea of how the industry operates.

TJ decided to enrol at SERC after attending an open day and, after talking to the tutors, enrolled onto the HND in Construction and the Built Environment course.

Thanks to the placement, TJ gained a range of employability skills which helped him secure the full-time post as a Junior Quantity Surveyor at the well-known company.

Course tutor Kim McCoy-Johnston explains: “The HND combines academic study with on-the-job experience. This means students graduate with a specialised set of skills that meet the specific needs of employers. At SERC we are committed to providing students with valuable work placements and development opportunities which allow them to improve their employability skills, add to their knowledge and explore their potential.

“During the placement programme, students are given the opportunity to work in a busy environment to gain experience, with the aim of helping them secure full-time employment. I am delighted that TJ has got this amazing start to his career. It is just the beginning of a great career for him.”

Speaking about his experience TJ said: “I was delighted when I was offered full-time employment and am looking forward to progressing my career here. The course allowed me to gain the employability skills that are valued by employers thanks to the range of extracurricular activities built into the study. I would strongly encourage others to consider SERC as a first option.

“The best thing about the course was the resources that are available such as the learning resource centre, computer software packages and online learning facilities.”

TJ is a former pupil of Royal Belfast Academical Institution in Belfast. He said he decided against university due to the expensive tuition fees.

Fabrite Commercial Director Philip Wright said “We are really pleased to work with SERC to offer their students the opportunity to gain a real insight into the construction industry. The time students spend with us is a chance for them to gain valuable experience and to help them decide which area they might want to focus on when they graduate. If this is the quality of student SERC produces, then I would recommend them to anyone and we look forward to welcoming many more students to the scheme in the future.

“TJ fitted in well to the team and had a positive, can do attitude which we liked. As a thriving business, we are always looking to the future and new ways to improve our services and attract talent.”

