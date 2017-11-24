Second yellow weather warning of ice for Northern Ireland

The Met Office has issued a second yellow weather warning of ice in the space of 24 hours for Northern Ireland.

The most recent warning was issued on Friday morning and is valid from 5pm on Friday through to 10am on Saturday.

The weather warning applies to all of Northern Ireland.

"Some icy patches are likely to form on untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths on Friday evening and overnight into Saturday," said the Met Office on their official website.

"There is potential for slippery surfaces and difficult driving conditions. Snow showers are also expected, mainly over high ground, with longer journey times possible."

The Met Office's Chief Forecaster said that it was possible that snow could fall on lower ground too.

"Small amounts of snow are possible at low levels inland, mostly in the north."