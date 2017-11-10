Second man arrested in relation to Glenavy man killed in Liverpool hit-and-run

Merseyside detectives investigating the death of a Glenavy man who was killed in a hit and run incident in Liverpool have arrested a second man.

Matthew Bradley, aged 24, who was originally from Glenavy in Co Antrim but more recently lived in Surrey, was enjoying a night out with friends in Liverpool city centre when he was struck by a silver BMW 330 car at 11.40pm on Friday (November 3).

A 33-year-old man from Bradford was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. He has been conditionally bailed to appear at a date in December.