Sean to train with Great British Menu’sTom Brown

Former South Eastern Regional College catering student Sean Comisky, from Lisburn, is preparing to travel to London to train alongside Great British Menu finalist Tom Brown at the Michelin starred restaurant Outlaw’s at The Capital.

For anyone considering returning to education, 26-year-old Sean is a great example of the rewards that can be gained from going back to the books!

Having trained as a plumber before the recession, Sean decided that he needed to retrain so he decided to enroll onto a catering class at SERC. Sean completed his level 2 and level 3 catering apprenticeship and a Level 2 Award In Food Safety In Catering at SERC, and is now working as Senior Chef De Partie at the award-winning hotel Ballyrobin Country Lodge, in Antrim.

Sean said; “I can’t wait to visit London and train alongside Tom Brown as I will receive expert mentoring and learn new culinary skills which I can apply to my daily job here at the Ballyroboin. My tutors at SERC were truly inspiring.

“I would encourage anyone who is thinking of a new career to go for it, it’s never too late. My advice to others is to attend an open day and speak to the tutors and careers staff about their options.”

