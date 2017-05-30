SDLP election candidate makes case for ‘EU Special Status’ for Northern Ireland

The SDLP’s Pat Catney MLA recently hosted a breakfast meeting at Hilden Brewery to discuss ‘Brexit, Business and Special Status’.

The Lagan Valley general election candidate organised the meeting to update local business leaders on the SDLP’s ongoing campaign to secure ‘EU Special Status’ for Northern Ireland.

Panellists at the event included the ‘Positive Economist’ Susan Hayes CFA and the Federation of Small Businesses’ Roger Pollen.

Speaking at the event, Mr Catney said: “EU Special Status means maintaining the free movement of people, goods and services across this island and across Europe. It means continued access to the world’s biggest single market and it means maintaining access to European structural funds to strengthen our physical infrastructure and our peace settlement.”

He continued: “People here overwhelmingly voted to remain in the European Union, and that vote should be respected.

“The SDLP is proudly pro-European and was the only party in Northern Ireland to register to campaign for a vote to Remain. The SDLP is also the only local party to vote consistently against Northern Ireland’s withdrawal from the European Union at Westminster and in the Assembly.

“The SDLP was the first party to call for bespoke status for Northern Ireland that would maintain the Common Travel Area and allow us to maintain access to the EU and the many benefits it offers us by treating the island of Ireland as part of the European Economic Area.”

Mr Catney concluded: “As a pro-European voice in Lagan Valley I will continue to fight in the Assembly on behalf of the 56 per cent of people across Northern Ireland who voted Remain.”