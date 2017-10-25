Sculpture Park receives boost from council

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council have backed the Belshaw Quarry Sculpture Park with a grant of £5,000.

The grant will allow the White Mountain and District Community Association to draw down a much larger grant from the Alpha Fund.

The decision was made at the Council’s Development Committee and ratified by full Council on October 24.

Speaking on the decision Ulster Unionist Councillor Alexander Redpath commented: “I was delighted to second the motion at the Council’s development committee to support this project. White Mountain and District Community Association have done fabulous work turning a disused quarry into a unique visitor attraction.

“The association have already delivered phase one of the sculpture park which included eight sculptures telling the geological story of the quarry. Phase two will tell the human story of the quarry and I look forward to seeing more innovative sculptures being installed.

“White Mountain and District Community Association ​have secured tens of thousands of pounds to external funding for this project which means that the council’s support will be multiplied ten or twenty fold. I cannot commend the volunteers behind this project highly enough and I’m delighted that Lisburn and Castlereagh Council will partner with them to bring this project forward.”

For more information visit www.whitemountain.org.uk