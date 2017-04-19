Scouts aim to raise £20k to fix Bothy lane

Local scouts have appealed for kind hearted people in the borough to help them raise much needed cash to repair the lane up to their Bothy in the Mournes.

Lisburn and District Scouts spent considerable money turning a small cottage, located halfway up the southern side of

Slievenaman Mountain, overlooking the high Mournes, into this Bothy.

A Bothy is a mountain refuge, it offers clean and comfortable accommodation for up to 12 people, as well as additional space for six hike tents.

It is an ideal base for many activities in the Mournes and is available for hire by interested responsible groups.

However the access lane to the Bothy is often a victim of the extreme weather of the Mournes which can mean accessing the property is very difficult.

Secretary to the Lisburn & District Scout Council Len Wilson said: “The lane accessing the Bothy suffers from severe erosion after heavy rain, and despite numerous repairs the problem still exists. There was extensive work carried out at the cottage to turn it into this Bothy with relatively modern features.

“Although when it rains heavily the gravel lane gets washed away which means you can only get to the Bothy if you have some sort of 4x4, a normal car could suffer damage.

“The permanent solution is to install drainage and concrete the lane.

“We need £20.000 to complete the project. While grants are possibly available they often require matching funds.

“The Lisburn and District Scout Council are appealing directly to the people and business community of Lisburn and surrounding area for their help.

“If you can help please send your donation to The District Secretary, Len Wilson, 247 Ballynahinch Road ,Dromore, BT25 1EU or email s.l.wilson@btinternet.com for further information. Cheques made payable to Lisburn and District Scout Council.

“We are a registered charity with the Charity Commission.”