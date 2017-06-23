Saw stolen during theft from vehicle

Police are investigating the report of a concrete saw being stolen from a van parked in the lay-by at Moira Roundabout on June 5.

The saw stolen was a Dolmar PC6112 concrete saw valued at £430.00. A police spokesperson asked: “Did you see anybody acting suspiciously around vehicles parked in the layby between 0700 and 1730? “If you can provide any information please contact 101 quoting serial 1120 05/06/17 or via Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”