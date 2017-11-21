Santa Dash at Lough Moss Leisure Centre

Hundreds of Santa Claus’ will be limbering up to take part in a festive family Santa Dash set amongst a magical glow lit trail on Thursday, December 14 at 6pm at Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Carryduff.

The event, which is organised by Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s Sports Services Unit, will provide an evening of festive fun across a choice of 1km, 3km or 5km routes. There is also a special Santa Zumba warm up class to get you in the Christmas spirit as well as bouncy castles and refreshments to keep Santa’s little helpers busy!

The entry cost is £7.50, which includes your very own Santa suit to ensure you’re festively dressed for the day. A donation from each entry will be made to the Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council’s chosen charities, Habitat for Humanity NI and The Corrymeela Community.

Alderman James Tinsley, Chairman of the Council’s Leisure & Community Development Committee said: “This is the first Santa Dash that the Council has hosted at Lough Moss Leisure Centre and we would encourage as many adults and children to don their Santa suit and run a few laps for charity. There may even be a few elves to give you a big cheer along the route.

“You don’t need to be an experienced runner to take part, you just need to bring plenty of smiles and lots of Christmas spirit. It’s the perfect event for families with bouncy castles and refreshments available inside the centre, as well as a special Santa Zumba warm up class for a night of festive fun.

Registration is £7.50 and payment must be made before Wednesday, December 13 by visiting www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk/things-to-do or by contacting Sports Development on 028 9244 8070 or paul.mcfarland@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk. Santa suits can be collected from Lough Moss Leisure Centre, Hillsborough Road, Carryduff from Monday 4th December and payment can also be made by person at the centre.