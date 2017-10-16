Sainfield Striders celebrate first anniversary

On Saturday, October 28 Saintfield’s recently formed running club, Saintfield Striders, will celebrate their first anniversary by hosting a running event in the town.

The 5 and 10k events will start at 12noon, with a fun kids ‘Spooky Sprint’ kicking off the day at Saintfield Sports Club at 11.15am sharp.

Sainfield Striders Tates Treasures, Saintfield. from L to R - back row: Gillian Johnston - Saintfield Strider; Emma Graham - Saintfield Strider; Laura Jones - Saintfield Strider; Andrea Milligan - TinyLife; Diane Tate - proprietor Tates Treasures; Cheryl Alexander - Saintfield Strider and Alison Johnston - Saintfield Strider

The kids colouring in competition which was distributed throughout the local schools, will be judged on the day by Diane Tate of Tates Treasures.

The club, which is open and welcoming to all abilities, has grown substantially over the last year and now boasts over 120 members, who can be seen most weekends taking part in Parkruns and races everywhere.

Saintfield Striders are most grateful to the local community for their support and in particular to local traders who are providing some of the hospitality for the event.

Runners will receive a lovely medal which has been generously sponsored by local business, The AutoGrid, who also sponsored the trophies.

The Children’s Spooky Sprint medals have been kindly sponsored by another local business, Tates Treasures.

The club’s chosen charity to benefit from this event is TinyLife - a premature and vulnerable baby charity, dedicated to reducing premature birth, illness, disability and death in babies born in Northern Ireland.

The TinyLife Teddy for the Guess My Name competition, will be present in Tates Treasures from Wednesday, October18, 2017.

The local community is encouraged to come out on the day and cheer on the runners during the event.