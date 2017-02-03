Ruskin Park burglary is investigated

Police are appealing for information in regards to a burglary that occurred at an address in Ruskin Park, Lisburn.

The incident is believed to have taken place on Wednesday, December 14 between the hours of 7:30am - 18:15pm

Lisburn PSNI posted: “Did you see anything suspicious around this time? Did you notice anything untoward? Did you notice any suspicious vehicles around that area?

“If you have any information that may be relevant please contact police on the non-emergency number 101 quoting police reference 1110 14/12/16.

“Police would like to take this opportunity to appeal to everyone to make sure windows and doors are locked at all times, and alarms are used, even if you are just leaving the house for a short period of time.”