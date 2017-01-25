Rural businesses encouraged to avail of up to £50,000 in grant funding

The application window for the Rural Business Investment Scheme is now open for rural businesses in the local area to apply for grants from £30,000 to £50,000.

Rural Affairs Minister Michelle McIlveen said the scheme will provide opportunities for rural businesses in Lisburn &Castlereagh and Belfast City Council areas to create jobs and grow their businesses.

The scheme, delivered by Lagan Rural Partnership Local Action Group, provides investment support for the creation and development of micro and small enterprises (including farm diversification and private tourism businesses) in rural areas. Funding is available up to £30,000 for new rural business start- ups and up to £50,000 for the expansion of existing rural businesses.

Minister Michelle McIIveen congratulated Crossen Engineering Ltd and McGreevy Engineering Ltd, two precision engineering companies, along with KER Graphics Ltd, a self-adhesive label manufacturer, who each received a grant of £50,000 under the first call for grant aid in summer 2016.

She said: “I am delighted to visit three rural businesses today and I take great encouragement that the funding these companies have received through the Rural Business Investment Scheme has the potential to create up to 13 new jobs across each company.

“This demonstrates what the grant funding can do for businesses and how it can assist with their growth plans.

“The benefits are clear and I am urging rural businesses based in Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council and rural Belfast City Council to consider applying to the next round of the Rural Business Investment Scheme and, if successful, reap the rewards.”