Roasting a hog to raise cash for charity

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE is inviting local residents to join him at Lisnagarvey Hockey Club on Friday, June 16 at 7.30pm for his Charity Hog Roast evening.

The event will be a great celebration of ‘keeping it local’ from delicious home grown hog roast, sponsored by local retail company Henderson Group/Spar. All proceeds will go to the Mayor’s charity, TinyLife, the premature baby charity for Northern Ireland.

Throughout the evening acclaimed singer/ songwriter, Rod Cordner will keep everyone’s toes tapping with his eclectic mix of Irish folk, acoustic and Americana music. Rod has been on the road for almost five decades writing songs, playing concerts and recording albums and over the years he has released 15 recordings on vinyl and CD.

Mayor, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE said: “I am delighted to host this event in aid of the charity TinyLife. Events like this help Tiny Life to continue to build on its 30 years of experience of giving practical and emotional support to parents, maximizing on birth outcomes for premature and sick babies for families across Northern Ireland.

“I would like to sincerely thank our sponsors, Henderson Group/Spar for sponsoring the hog roast and Lisnagarvey Hockey Club for offering its premises free of charge for the evening; acts of generosity such as this allows more proceeds to go directly to TinyLife and most importantly, save lives.

“I would like to encourage you all to get your tickets now; you will not only be supporting a very worthy cause, but you will also have an evening full of great food, excellent company and fantastic music.”

Marie-Claire Caldwell, Marketing and Communications Executive for the Henderson Group said, “We’re delighted to be a sponsor of this fantastic event.

“We hope it will raise lots of money to support the extremely important services provided by TinyLife in Northern Ireland.”

Tickets cost £15 per person and are available from the Mayor’s Office on 028 9250 9331 or by emailing mayors.secretary@lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk