Road improvement scheme begins

A £280,000 road improvement scheme at Glenavy Road, Lisburn has begun.

Work involves extensive reconstruction and resurfacing of a 3.2 km section of road between Killultagh Road and Carnhill Road. It is expected to be complete by late January.

Infrastructure Minister Chris Hazzard said: “This significant local investment will improve the strength and surface quality and help resolve maintenance issues associated with the road.

“This is good news for the 4,500 vehicles that use this road between Glenavy and Lisburn daily and will deliver benefits for the local community and visitors to the area for many years to come.”

To help ensure the safety of road users and contractors the works will be carried out under road closure between 09.00hrs and 17.30hrs daily Monday to Friday. Well signed diversions will be in operation and local access will be maintained.

As with all improvement schemes of this type the planned dates are subject to favourable weather conditions.

TransportNI has planned the works and traffic management arrangements to minimise any inconvenience, however, drivers should expect some delays and are advised to allow additional time when travelling in the area.

For information about this and other improvement schemes across the North visit: www.trafficwatchni.com