Road improvement scheme at A49 Old Ballynahinch Road

Transport NI has commenced a £60,000 improvement scheme to demolish a retaining wall and provide a grass verge on the A49 Old Ballynahinch Road, County Down adjacent to Pot Hill Lane.

Work commenced on Monday (January 30) and is due to be complete by Friday (March 3). To allow this work to be carried out while ensuring the safety of road users and operatives, a single lane will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm daily to February 3, with temporary traffic signals in operation.

The Old Ballynahinch Road will also be closed in both directions from 6am on Saturday February 4 until 8pm on Sunday, February 5.

From Sunday, February 5 to Friday, February 17 a single lane will be closed continuously and from Friday, February 17 to Friday, March 3 a single lane will be closed from 9.30am to 4pm daily.

Variable message signs have been erected to notify motorists of the closures however it is inevitable that there will be some disruption for road users. TransportNI aims to keep disruptions to a minimum and drivers are asked to observe the signage and allow additional time for their journeys.

The planned dates for the scheme are subject to favourable weather conditions and TransportNI will keep the public informed of any change.

TransportNI would like to thank drivers for their patience while this necessary improvement is carried out.

