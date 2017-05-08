Retirement service for Harmony Hill Presbyterian minister

The choir at Harmony Hill Presbyterian sang a fitting song, ‘When I’m 65’ during the retirement service of its minister Rev. David Knox, recently.

Two cherry blossom trees were also planted to mark the occasion at the front of the church to commemorate the quarter of a century the Knox family spent with the church.

The events were part of the Harmony Hill congregation celebration weekend to mark 25 years of service by the minister. There was a special evening of praise and worship as well as light hearted stories about David.

Current Assistant Minister, Rev. Susan Moore, opened the celebration with prayers and a reading, followed by a past Assistant Minister, Rev. Helen Freeburn from Galway United Methodist Presbyterian Church, who shared some fond memories of Rev Knox.

Chairman, Mr. Roy Dickson, an Elder in the church, told amusing stories and showed pictures of David at various stages of his life. Past Assistant Ministers also reflected on their time with David as mentor.

Mrs. Hilary Johnston (current headmistress) and Mr. Harry Greer (previous headmaster) from Harmony Hill Primary School relayed thanks and good wishes from staff and pupils, emphasising the strong links between the school and Harmony Hill Church.

The children from Sunday School led by Ms. Judith Payne gave a rousing version of a rap specially written for David which told of some of the more amusing incidents with the children.

Rev. Father Paul Byrne from St. Colman’s Parish thanked David over the last few years and highlighted the impact David had on the area by encouraging inter-church relations; these sentiments were shared by Rev. Stephen McElhinney from St. Columba’s Church of Ireland, Belsize Road.

Mr. John Blair, Outreach Coordinator from the Base, made a contribution about times spent with David and had everyone laughing at some of their most recent escapades.

He thanked David for his belief in the Base and the difference it had made to so many young lives in the Lambeg area.

Musical contributions were provided by the Harmony Hill Choir - of which David’s wife, Heather was a loyal member. There were several choral pieces, a solo by Loma Humphries and an instrumental played by the choir leader and flautist, Jill Maxwell. Another of our past Assistant ministers, Rev. Karen Campbell (Kilbride Presbyterian Church) and her husband David, performed two pieces. Derek Alexander, Clerk of Session, gave an overview of David’s 25 years and his achievements .

The Senior Minister, Rev Harold Gray, also contributed a personal appreciation of David’s ministry in Harmony Hill.