Resurgam youth opt for a tidy up

Young people from Resurgam Trust’s Big Lottery-funded Empowering Youth Project decided to do a ‘Community Clean Up’ as their day’s work experience earlier this month.

“Our EYP project is all about gearing up young people for the world of work and to raise their life aspirations,” explained Vince Curry, Resurgam’s Technical Business Link Worker.

“I was delighted when the young men come up with the idea of doing a community clean up as part of their work experience day. The young people did very well and were very committed to the task in hand.

“I would like to thank Lisburn SAFE and Old Warren Community Association for assisting us in this very worthwhile exercise,” he added.