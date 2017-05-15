Resurgam Trust raises money for good cause

A sponsored walk organised by the Lisburn-based Resurgam Trust has raised more than £900 for premature baby charity TinyLife.

Proceeds from the event, which took place on Mother’s Day (Sunday, March 26), were recently handed over to the local charity, which is dedicated to reducing premature birth, illness, disability and death in babies born in Northern Ireland.

More than 50 people took part in this year’s walk, which was held in memory of much-loved Trust volunteer Pauline Milliken.

Sponsored by Emolsie Catering, The Highway Inn and Lisburn People’s Support Project, the event raised a total of £946.95 for the good cause.

Director of the Resurgam Trust, Mr Adrian Bird said: “After the success of last year’s event the organising committee, in conjunction with the Milliken family, decided to make this an annual event and that we would donate the funds raised to a different charity each year. This year we overwhelmingly decided to do it for TinyLife as it is a charity very close to our hearts and it’s also Mayor Brian Bloomfield’s nominated charity. We have done several events for TinyLife over the last 12 months, which have raised a fantastic total of £3,260.70 for this very worthwhile charity. As a charity ourselves we know how crucial these fundraising events can be to the respective charities.”

The Milliken family have thanked The Resurgam Trust, Lisburn People’s Support Project, Emolsie Catering and the Highway Inn for all their efforts in pulling together another very successful event in memory of Pauline, and all those who took part in the walk or made a donation.