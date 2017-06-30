Residents urged to have say on plan for new phone mast

Kinallen residents have been urged to attend a public information event to hear about plans for a new mobile telecommunications base station/mast in the area.

The drop-in session will take place on Thursday, July 6 in Kinallen Community Hall from 6pm - 8pm.

It’s understood representatives from the company behind the plan, Cornerstone Telecommunications Infrastructure Limited, and Taylor Patterson Surveyors will be on hand to talk people through the Banbridge Road proposal and answer questions.

DUP Cllr Hazel Gamble, who requested the public information event, said: “Some concerns had been raised with me in relation to this proposal around visibility, location and health concerns. The aim of the drop-in session is to ensure local residents are aware of the proposal and to have their concerns addressed. Or, if not, at least to enable them to be fully informed.”

The Lagan River area representative confirmed that a formal planning application for the base station/mast hasn’t yet been submitted.