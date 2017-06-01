Residents of Kilwee Care Home get ready for ‘The Big Lunch’

Staff and residents of Kilwee Care Home in Dunmurry are getting ready for ‘The Big Lunch’ on June 18.

They are inviting friends and families to visit the care home from 12 noon to 2pm on the Sunday and have some lunch and share some community spirit.

The Big Lunch, an Eden Project initiative made possible by the Big Lottery Fund, will be celebrated by neighbourhoods across the UK from Friday June 16 to Sunday June 18, providing a stand out date in the diary for neighbours to get together, get to know each other better, and celebrate their communities.

Kilwee Care Home is one of seven care homes manged by Conway Group Healthcare.

Director Therese Conway explains the importance of taking time out: “The Big Lunch encourages people across the UK to slow down once a year to celebrate community by sharing food, fun and friendship with their neighbours. The idea has really caught on in Northern Ireland with Big Lunches being planned in every city and we at Kilwee Care Home are delighted to join in.

“We live in a digital age where we can connect with friends, family and colleagues online, but what about the people living next to us and the people who are not at ease with using social media? By building strong relationships with people who live near us, we tackle crime, reduce loneliness and ease community tensions.

“We hope to see lots of families and friends of Kilwee popping in for lunch and making good and lasting local community connections in the process.

“A popular date in the calendar, June 18th is also Father’s Day and we are delighted to join families who will be taking time out to celebrate this special occasion.”

Grainne McCloskey, Northern Ireland Manager of The Big Lunch said: “I’m delighted Kilwee and Conway Healthcare Group are participating. It will be great for residents of Kilwee Care Home to meet their neighbours of Cloona Park and to invite friends and family to a lovely day of getting to know each other. We want as many people as possible to sit down with neighbours to a Big Lunch on 18 June, whether it’s in your garden or in a community centre for six or 600. It’s all about taking time to get to know the people who are our community. ”

The main date for The Big Lunch this year is 18 June and forms part of the #GreatGetTogether weekend and a free party planning pack is available to anyone interested in taking part at www.thebiglunch.com

For more information on how to get involved in this year’s Big Lunch ring Grainne Mc Closkey on 07703189048.