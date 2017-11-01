Residents demand action to tackle illegal and inconsiderate parking

Residents living near Killeaton House on the outskirts of Lisburn have called for a crackdown on illegal and inconsiderate parking in the area.

Disgruntled householders contacted the Star this week claiming that Mosside Road and nearby Fairview Park and Killeaton Park have been plagued by parking problems since Danske Bank moved more than 100 employees from Belfast to its Killeaton House offices on Mosside Road earlier this year.

Mosside Road residents have voiced concerns about parked vehicles obstructing footpaths.

“Residents’ lives are being made a misery. They can’t get in and out of their driveways because of the bad parking,” claimed local resident Phyllis Berry.

“This road was never designed for the volume of traffic that’s now using it. They have turned a nice, quiet residential area into nothing more than an industrial estate.

“There is also a road safety issue. People are having to walk out onto the road to pass parked cars as some of them are parked up with two wheels on the footpath meaning people can’t get past.

“The bank has asked them to be respectful to residents, but the way many of them are parking is anything but respectful to residents.”

Cllr Scott Carson pictured at Mosside Road.

Her neighbour, pensioner Shelagh Ewing added: “It’s disastrous. There was no way I could even get out of my driveway this morning. It’s very dangerous.

“The bank puts on these buses to extra car parking at The Cutts, but none of the staff bother to use them, they just abandon their cars in front of our houses. Something needs to be done. They have reduced this residential road to an industrial site. This has been going on too long. It’s time the police started ticketing people.”

Local home owners calling for action to resolve the parking problems presented Danske Bank with a petition earlier this year.

DUP Councillor Scott Carson, who has raised residents’ concerns with Danske Bank, the PSNI and planners, commented: “While I appreciate there is communication to employees about the need to respect local residents, it is regrettable that a built up residential area has been impacted so drastically.”

Mosside Road residents have complained about parked cars obstructing their driveways.

Cllr Carson, along with his party colleague Paul Givan MLA, previously held a site meeting to discuss what can be done to address the parking situation in the area.

Responding to the residents’ concerns, a spokesperson for Danske Bank said efforts have been made to address the parking problems.

“An additional 40 car parking spaces were made available within the site,” he said. “The bank also started to rent an additional 80 spaces at a nearby third party car parking facility. Staff are encouraged to use this facility. In addition the bank provides a daily 52-seater private bus service between Belfast city centre and Killeaton House for staff.

“Staff who drive to work at Killeaton House are regularly reminded that, whilst they are of course entitled to park on public roads, they should ensure they do so legally and with due consideration.”