Residents can ‘Report All’ with new app

Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council is encouraging residents to do their part for the community by reporting incidents within their local area.

The council has recently signed up to the Report All App which will allow residents to report instances of littering, graffiti, dog fouling and fly tipping at the click of a button.

The app can be downloaded for free from the council’s website or via the App Store or Google Play, available on smartphones and tablets.

Residents will be able to report incidents, quickly and easily to the council. Residents can do so anonymously or alternatively by providing contact details which will enable them to see updates on any action taken.

If the incident reported is outside the remit of the council it will be passed on to the relevant organisation responsible.

Encouraging residents to download the app, Councillor Tim Mitchell, Chairman of the council’s Governance and Audit Committee, said: “We are committed to improving our council area and we are calling on our residents to help us do just that.

“The Report All App is an easy way to let us know when things go wrong in our city and it will enable us to address problem areas quickly. By working together we can ensure our city is as clean and green as possible.”

Echoing those sentiments, council Chief Executive Dr Theresa Donaldson commented: “The council works very hard to tackle many of the problem areas which ‘Report All’ aims to address, but we cannot be everywhere all of the time, but with your help we can work quickly to resolve any incidents reported.”

A link to the Report All App can be found on the council’s website - www.lisburncastlereagh.gov.uk