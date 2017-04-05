Remembering murdered Royal Navy reservist

A memorial plaque to a Royal Navy reservist who was murdered by republican terrorists 26 years ago has been rededicated by his widow at HMS Hibernia in Lisburn.

The plaque remembering Lt Commander John McMaster RN was originally on board HMS Caroline, but was presented to the McMaster family when the historic battleship was taken over by National Museums.

The 47-year-old off duty reservist was working in his shop at Church Lane in Belfast on July 18, 1991 when he was shot and killed.

His murder was claimed by the Irish People’s Liberation Organisation (IPLO) - a breakaway faction of the INLA.

The plaque was rededicated during a moving ceremony at HMS Hibernia - the headquarters of the Royal Naval Reserve in Northern Ireland - at Thiepval Barracks.

It was unveiled by Lt Commander McMaster’s widow, Muriel, who was joined at the ceremony by Commander Neil Browning RNR, Commanding Officer of HMS Hibernia, and Commodore Martin Quinn, Commander of Maritime Reserves.