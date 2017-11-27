Relief for residents as department refuses permission for Pond Park engineering works

A decision by the Department for Infrastructure to refuse planning permission for an extension to the existing Lagan Construction Group facility at Pond Park Road East in Lisburn has come as “a relief” to people living near the site, DUP representatives have said.

The application, submitted in August 2011, was for engineering works incorporating the extraction of rock over a five year period to facilitate the extension of the existing storage area. Also the construction of a replacement workshop, a fabrication shed and the installation and operation of a replacement concrete plant, aggregate storage bays and retention of a settlement lagoon.

Alderman James Tinsley.

Publishing its decision to refuse the application, which attracted 41 letters of objection, the department said it concurred with the conclusions and recommendations of the Planning Appeals Commission following a hearing in October 2016.

Welcoming the department’s decision, Lagan Valley MLA Paul Givan commented: “The application was originally presented to the council and was referred to the Planning Appeals Commission following initially being recommended for approval. Having been involved throughout we have engaged closely with council officers and the many local residents who objected strongly to any new works on the site.”

Killultagh councillor, Alderman James Tinsley added: “I have already spoken to a number of residents who are delighted with this recent decision. It has been eagerly anticipated, however following the long drawn out process the final refusal of permission has come as a relief to the objectors.”