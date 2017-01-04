Recognition for Services to Sport

Dromore man Michael McGreevy has been awarded British Empire Medal in the New Year Honour’s List.

Michael is to receive the BEM for services to Sport and the community as coach at Dromore Athletics Club.

He has been involved with Dromore AC for 33 years and told the Ulster Star that this recognition is an honour for the entire club.

He said: “I definitely wasn’t expecting it (the award) and it was certainly nice surprise.

“I think it’s is an honour for the club and it is an award for all members, past and present including the original founding members.

“I would like to thank all those who nominated me. I would also like to thank those who sent messages of congratulations I appreciate every one of them.

“It’s nice to receive this and it is recognition for everybody who gives up their time to help in sport.”