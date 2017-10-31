Recognition for local company’s innovative idea

Lisburn-based ConveyorTek Ltd has received the prestigious 2017 Materials Handling Engineers Association (MHEA) ‘Innovation Excellence Award’ for its newly launched conveyor metal detector.

The Company, which designs and manufactures bespoke conveyor systems and metal separation technologies, was among five winners at the function in Eastwood Hall hotel in Nottingham.

ConveyorTek won the Innovation Award for its high-performance conveyor metal detector that can, uniquely, ignore steel cable belts while still detecting rogue metal pieces. The aim of the equipment is to protect plant machinery by detecting unwanted metals from materials travelling along a conveyor belt.

According to ConveyorTek, it has been many years since a new conveyor metal detector has appeared on the UK market that has been truly innovative in its electrical technology, programming and housing materials.

The product has been developed over the last two years by an expanding team of in-house and external specialists, and is completely manufactured at the Company’s facilities in Northern Ireland, but is intended for markets all over the world.

Philip Trimble, Managing Director of ConveyorTek had this to say: “We believe that the competitive price, fast assembly procedure, extremely robust frame and high detection capabilities will, in time, make this metal detector the new industry benchmark”. The MHEA, which works to support the interests of companies supplying and using bulk handling equipment around the world, such as mining, quarrying, cement, transport or energy, explained that “the awards were conceived to recognise and reward the talent and creativity of the association’s members and the world-class capabilities of its member companies”.

Michael Kaye, outgoing President of the MHEA, said: “Once again, the MHEA Excellence Awards dinner was a huge success and provided us with a platform to highlight some of the fantastic achievements in bulk materials handling. The judges were very impressed with the standard of the entries – our congratulations go to all the winners”.

Receiving the award at the sold-out evening function of BulkEx17, Philip Trimble, MD at ConveyorTek said, “We are delighted to receive such a prestigious industry award from the MHEA. Investment in R&D is at the forefront of our Company and I am pleased to accept the award on behalf of our team. We are continuing to work on new, innovative products for the conveying industry and have more exciting projects in the pipeline”.

Last year’s winner of the Innovation Award was industry giant Siemens, which goes some way in demonstrating the calibre of nominees in the category.

The ConveyorTek award comes close on the heels of the Company’s rebrand which now includes the tagline “technical excellence”, the main attribute that ConveyorTek believes sets it apart from its competitors.