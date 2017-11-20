Reception recognises Allister’s World Record achievements

Mayor Tim Morrow recently hosted a reception in recognition of local man Allister Brown’s latest World Record drumming marathon.

Allister, along with four other drummers from Canada, Indonesia, Portugal and the US, drummed for over 100 hours to raise money in aid of Syrian refugees.

This was the fifth drumming World Record Allister has attempted, having previously held the individual drumming World Record on three occasions. On each occasion he has raised considerable funds for a number of worthy causes.

Speaking following the reception, Cllr Morrow said: “I was delighted to host a reception for Allister and his family and friends in recognition of his latest world drumming record.”

UUP Councillor Tim Mitchell thanked the Mayor for hosting the reception, adding: “I was thrilled when Councillor Morrow agreed to my request to host this reception for Allister in recognition of his outstanding achievements, talent and contribution to various charities.”

• Read related story - Local drummer out to beat another record