‘Rally for Haiti’ sets off from Lisburn

The Mayor of Lisburn & Castlereagh, Councillor Brian Bloomfield MBE was delighted to meet Ronnie Foreman at Lagan Valley Island this week to wish him a successful ‘Rally for Haiti’ around Ireland.

The unique fundraising initiative is taking place from April 3 - 7, covering all corners of the island on the six-month anniversary of Hurricane Matthew, which left 1.4 million people in need of humanitarian aid.

Ronnie, a former championship rally driver, is the Northern Ireland Ambassador for Haven - an Irish non-governmental organisation that’s working on the ground in Haiti.

“I was honoured to welcome Ronnie alongside his wife and co-pilot Norma to Lagan Valley Island to start their rally around Ireland,” Cllr Bloomfield said. “Talking to Ronnie it was evident that he is very passionate in his role as the Northern Ireland Ambassador for Haven about raising awareness and support for the people of Haiti in the aftermath of last October’s Hurricane Matthew, which was the most powerful hurricane to strike Haiti in 50 years.

“In its wake the devastation of Hurricane Matthew left more than 1.4 million people in urgent need of humanitarian care as over 80 per cent of crops were destroyed, the water was contaminated and homes were destroyed. I am pleased to support Ronnie’s cause and would encourage residents to donate to this worthwhile fundraiser that will help the people of Haiti look to the future and rebuild their lives.”

Ronnie added: “It is an honour to get behind the wheel again to tour Ireland’s highways and byways for such a good cause. Throughout the Rally, I hope to raise much-needed funds and increase awareness of the immense difficulties that continue to face the Haitian people, six months after Hurricane Matthew.

“Now, Haven is looking to long-term recovery after what is the third major natural disaster to hit Haiti in just seven years; I’m asking the people to get behind the rally so that, together, we can help this recovery reach those who need it most.”

To make a donation to the Rally for Haiti log on to https://give.everydayhero.com/ie/rally-for-haiti or click here.