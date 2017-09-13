Raising funds to save dogs

A Lisburn dog-owner is raising funds to help charities that aim to stop the trade of dogs and cats for meat in China.

After learning about the cruel conditions many animals face at the dog and cat trade in China, local dog trainer Michelle Murphy felt she had to do something.

She thought the best way is to support the charities and animal shelters in China that house rescued animals.

Recently the star reported how Michelle Murphy wanted to help make a difference to the cause by holding a series of fundraising events.

She held a car boot sale on Sunday at Seymour Hill and already raised £259.55 for the cause.

Speaking to the Ulster Star, Michelle said: “I believe that if people make enough noise, things can change. This is wrong. Just because it happens 4,000 man miles away doesn’t mean it’s not happening.

“I’m an avid dog lover, it’s something I feel extremely strongly about. There should be no dog markets at all. Scrap them all. I want to see it banned altogether.”

To keep up to date with Michelle’s campaign visit their Facebook page, https://www.facebook.com/Dogmeatradeprotest/.