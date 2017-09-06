Raising cups and cash in memory of Tommy

A charity coffee morning is being held on Saturday in memory of a kind hearted local man who passed away recently.

Tommy Elliott was well known around Lisburn having volunteered for St John’s Ambulance for over thirty years.

Tommy was a volunteer of St John's Ambulance for over 30 years, he is pictured with his wife Tracey who also volunteers.

He died in May after complications with his liver, Tommy had defeated cancer last year and during his treatment he received support from Macmillan.

His wife Tracey is holding a coffee morning and bake sale on Saturday from 10am to 1pm in Pond Park Primary School with the proceeds going to Macmillan.

Tracey is proud of the long standing service Tommy gave to St John’s Ambulance and the local community, she said: “He would have been very much a person who put others first his priorities would have been at the bottom behind everyone else.

“He had been a volunteer right up until his death, had 31 years of service, he was out on duty right until he took unwell. He had cancer last year and he survived but he had an under lying liver problem and an infection.

“Macmillan were very helpful with us at that time, my aunt has been diagnosed with cancer as well and they have been very good to her this year.

“We held a coffee morning last year which was in memory of my dad’s cousin which was very successful so we wanted to hold another one this year.

“This is very much to celebrate his life, to celebrate the fact that charity work was very dear to his heart and the fact that he volunteered for a charity for so long. To keep this going we are still supporting charities.”

Tracey added that she hopes some of the people who knew Tommy during his time volunteering in the community will attend the coffee morning.

“Some of his former colleagues have said they are coming, we are hopefully going to get a different spectrum of the community to join us on Saturday, not just his close family and friends,” she added.

“Mr Cherry has very kindly granted us the use of the school premises as Lisburn St John’s Ambulance meet in the school every Monday night.”