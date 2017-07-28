Search

Railway Street Presbyterian enjoy a picnic in the park

Members of Railway Street Presbyterian Church congregation recently enjoyed an afternoon in Wallace Park.

Following the Sunday service, everyone made their way to the park to enjoy a picnic and spending time together.

Young members of Railway Street Presbyterian Church pictured enjoying the craic at a Church picnic in Wallace Park following morning worship on Sunday 23rd July.

