R Space Gallery hosts exhibition by textile artist Heather Burgess

Lisburn art gallery, R Space Gallery in Castle Street, is currently hosting a new solo exhibition by textile artist Heather Burgess.

The exhibition, entitled ‘Emerging Reality – a rogue butterfly’, opened at the local gallery last weekend and runs until February.

The exhibition documents and explores Heather’s experience of Thyroid cancer, and is presented as diagnosis, treatment and recovery.

Heather graduated from the University of Ulster in 2003 where she specialized in Textiles and then gained a Master in Business Studies in 2005.

Heather currently runs her business ‘Rag Button’ along side working at the University of Ulster in Belfast, as a Textile and Knit Technician. Rag Button products are sold in a number of gift shops and galleries across the UK and Ireland.

Teaching is something Heather is passionate about and enjoys sharing her skills and knowledge with others.

She has worked locally in many art centres running workshops and has even been further afield to Goiania Brazil, to share her skills with the local woman in deprived areas.

When not teaching, Heather can be found working in her studio at Steamvale Cottage in Ballycarry.

The exhibition continues until 3 February and is open Tuesday to Saturday 11am to 5pm. Admission is free.

Heather also presents a free ‘Stitching Memories’ workshop 1-3pm on Saturday January 21 and Saturday January 28 at R-Space. Participants will learn a number of hand stitch and patchwork techniques that can be used to create textile works to catalogue memories or create a token that can become part of a keepsake.

For further information log onto www.rspacelisburn.com or contact the gallery on 028 9266 3179.