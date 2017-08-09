Quiz night at Hagues Bar

Blaris Players Amateur Dramatic Society will be holding a quiz night in Hagues Bar, Chapel Hill, on Friday August 25 at 8pm.
The cost is £3 per person and there will be prizes, as well as a raffle on the night.
Blaris Players Amateur Dramatic Society will be holding a quiz night in Hagues Bar, Chapel Hill, on Friday August 25 at 8pm.
The cost is £3 per person and there will be prizes, as well as a raffle on the night.
Almost Done!
Registering with Ulster Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.