PSNI appeal for help in finding stolen locket of 'great sentimental value'

The public is being asked to help a Lisburn woman retrieve her stolen purse - which contains jewellery of 'great sentimental value'.

The Facebook post reveals the purse was stolen in Lisburn in recent days from a pensioner.

"My Mum’s purse was stolen in Lisburn today. There was money in it but she’s more upset about this locket which was in her purse.

"My Dad bought it for her before he died and it is of great sentimental value to her. She had it with her to take to a jewellers to get it repaired.

"My Mum is a pensioner and obviously an easy target for these thieves. I’m pleading with whoever stole it to at least return her locket, if you know or hear anything please contact Lisburn PSNI.

"I would really appreciate it if everyone could share this post. The power of Facebook is mighty, thanks”

The PSNI post asks anyone with information to contact the PSNI reference number 685 25/11/17.