‘Proud moment’ for DUP veteran

A long-serving DUP counillor has said he is “delighted and humbled” to be recognised in the Queen’s Birthday Honours List.

Alderman Allan Ewart of Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council picked up an MBE for his services to Local Government and the community in Northern Ireland.

Thanking his family, friends and work colleagues for helping to make the prestigious award possible, the 67-year-old told the News Letter: “I am absolutely delighted.

“This is one of the proudest achievements of my life and I am deeply humbled. But it will not change me in any way.”

Ald Ewart was first elected to Lisburn City Council in 2005, and he has been a member of the DUP for 25 years.

He has served on a number of committees over the years, and until recently he chaired the council’s economic development committee.

Prior to entering politics, Ald Ewart worked in the Northern Ireland Prison Service for 20 years.